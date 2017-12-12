Oban store is collecting presents for the elderly

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Customers of McCaig’s Warehouse can give something back this Christmas, as staff are collecting presents for residents of Eadar Glinn Care Home.

For the second year running, a festive stall has been set up in the Station Road premises and the donations will be handed out at the care home on Christmas Eve.

Marion Chamberlain, supervisor of the store, said: ‘We started it last year, as we thought it’s something to give back to the community.

‘Sometimes people in a home don’t have family and Christmas can be a lonely time. It makes them happy and lifts their spirits, so it has a positive community impact.’