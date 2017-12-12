Lottery numbers

This week’s Fort William Golf Club lotto numbers were 8, 12 and 14.
There was no winner so the jackpot for the draw today (Thursday December 14) is £400.

Numbers drawn in the Caol Regeneration lotto were 10, 11 and 15. There were no winning tickets which means the jackpot for next Thursday’s draw is £800.

Caol Community Centre’s bingo lotto numbers for this week were 8, 9 and 13. There were no winners. Next week’s jackpot stands at £500.
Ballachulish Shinty Club’s lottery numbers for this week were 6, 13 and 19. There were no winners.

Next week’s draw will have a jackpot of £800.

