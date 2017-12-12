We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

This week’s Fort William Golf Club lotto numbers were 8, 12 and 14.

There was no winner so the jackpot for the draw today (Thursday December 14) is £400.

Numbers drawn in the Caol Regeneration lotto were 10, 11 and 15. There were no winning tickets which means the jackpot for next Thursday’s draw is £800.

Caol Community Centre’s bingo lotto numbers for this week were 8, 9 and 13. There were no winners. Next week’s jackpot stands at £500.

Ballachulish Shinty Club’s lottery numbers for this week were 6, 13 and 19. There were no winners.

Next week’s draw will have a jackpot of £800.