Hut decision delayed until New Year

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A decision on the fate of a hut built without permission by Deputy Lord Lieutenant Graham MacQueen for his disabled wife by Seil Sound has been deferred until January for more details to be submitted.

The application is recommended for refusal by planning officers, but had attracted 116 letters of support and 17 letters of objection, by the previous planning committee meeting.