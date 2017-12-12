First caviar farm planned in Argyll

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Plans have been submitted for Scotland’s first caviar farm beside Loch Fyne.

Argyll and Bute Council is considering The Fynest Caviar Co’s plan to build ‘a closed containment aquaculture facility for the production of sturgeon’ at Ardkinglas Sawmill, Cairndow.

The £4million project aims to turnover £3.64m over six years, displacing some of the £22m of caviar and caviar substitutes imported into the UK annually.