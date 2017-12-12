Cour Loop race runners defy snowy Lochaber conditions

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Icy roads and ankle-deep snow didn’t stop runners clocking up impressive times in the Nevis Range Cour Loop race last weekend.

Beautiful blue skies and a temperature of -9°C met the 31 runners who finished Sunday’s race on Aonach Mor.

First lady home was Caroline Marwick, Inverness Harriers Amateur Athletics Club (AAC) in 01:27:12, followed by Lisette Walter, Lochaber Athletic Club (AC) in 01:33:15. Coming home in third place was Joanne McDonough in 01:38:30.

First gent home was John Yells, Lochaber AC, in 01:17:10 followed by Gregor Davidson, Lochaber AC, in 01:21:06. Steven Traill, Lochaber AC, was third in 01:24:12.

Congratulations go to all the finishers and thanks go to Peter, Margaret, Markus, Corrina and Ian for marshalling.

The next Lochaber Athletic Club race is on Tuesday December 26 – Cruim Leaccain – medium, six to nine miles.

For full race results, visit lochaberac.co.uk.