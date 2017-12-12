Comhairle agrees funding for local sports councils

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s Education, Sport and Children’s Services has agreed to continue funding two local sports councils by devolving £13,000 to the Lewis and Harris Sports Council and £8,500 to Uist and Barra Sports Council.

The sports councils operate a grant aid programme for their members and work with Western Isles Development Trust to distribute the £60,000 donated by Transocean following the oil rig incident near Dalbeg in 2016.

Some examples of what sports council grants have been used to support include: equipment grant for Uist Coastal Rowing Club – £800; coach education grant for Barra Watersports – £600; excellence grant for Harris Gun Club – two junior members representing Scotland– £400 and sports event grant for Western Isles Pony Club – holiday camps – £450.