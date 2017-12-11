Scottish weather panel has inaugural meeting

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Scottish Government’s new agricultural weather advisory panel has met for the first time.

Rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing said: ‘Having announced the formation of the new panel at AgriScot, I am delighted to confirm the panel met for the first time last week.

‘Drawing on expertise from across our agricultural sector, the panel, when triggered, will act as a taskforce for rapidly sharing information, best practice and encouraging co-operation across the industry to help farmers and crofters respond effectively to challenging weather conditions, both in the short term and in building longer term resilience.

‘With some parts of Scotland experiencing the wettest weather for 80 years, I am pleased that a range of stakeholders has agreed to participate in the panel. This panel has an important role to play in providing advice to the agricultural sector and I look forward to working with its members in the months ahead.’