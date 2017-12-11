One lane of A85 open following accident at Pennyfuir

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

One lane of the A85 has reopened following an accident at Pennyfuir Cemetery this afternoon.

The road was initially closed in both directions following the incident involving two vehicles.

Oban police confirmed that one lane is now open and urged motorists to take care on approach.