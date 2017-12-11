Last chance to visit Santa’s grotto in Oban

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Saturday will be the last chance for children to receive a present from Santa in his Oban grotto.

Father Christmas will be located next to the TSB Bank on Airds Crescent, Oban, from 11am until 4pm.

He was there last week handing out gifts to youngsters, including twins Jorgia and Jemma MacDonald, thanks to the Oban and Lorn Lions Club, who ‘beg and borrow’ to make the annual event happen.

‘It’s been great,’ the club said. ‘Everyone who has been here is happy to see Santa. We are very grateful to the owners for letting us have this for two days. It’s an ideal spot. A lot of people come together to make it work – and the children get really good presents.’

Joining Santa for the day will be Mrs Claus, an elf, a lion, a turkey, and there will also be a number of craft stalls.