Kinlochleven man had nine cannabis plants in home

A Kinlochleven man who had nine cannabis plants and quantities of the drug in his home was ordered to do 160 hours of unpaid work in the community after admitting producing the drug.

Greig Aitken, of Garbhein Crescent, had pleaded guilty to a charge of producing cannabis at his home on January 27 this year.

Fiscal Depute Robert Weir told Fort William Sheriff Court last week that when police searched Aitken’s home they found two of the property’s rooms were being used to grow cannabis plants.

A total of nine plants with a value of between £250 and £900 were recovered, along with two quantities of cannabis worth a total of £400 and some cannabis leaf material, the latter having no intrinsic value.

‘When he was interviewed by police, the accused said the cannabis plants and drug were for his own personal use and would last him about four to five months,’ said Mr Weir.

‘Officers also found a dehumidifier, a light, fan, hydroponic equipment, scales and trays and the Crown motion is for these to be forfeited.’

Defence agent Gerard Sweeney told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald he had no position to the Crown’s forfeiture motion and stressed there was no ‘supplying’ element in the crime his client was charged with.

Mr Sweeney added the values attached to the plants were only applicable if certain things were done to the material.

Sheriff MacDonald interjected: ‘What would he have needed the scales for if this was all for his personal use?’

Mr Sweeney replied that nearly every household in the country would probably have scales.

‘I think even My Lady’s kitchen will probably have a set of scales,’ he said.

‘Yes, but mine have never been forfeited to the Crown,’ she replied.

Mr Sweeney said his client was basically ‘a decent chap’ and used cannabis to help alleviate pain from neck and back problems, and asked that unpaid community work be considered as an appropriate disposal.

Sentencing Aitken, 38, Sheriff MacDonald said it was a serious offence.

‘I also take into account previous convictions and everything said by Mr Sweeney,’ she said.

‘I am persuaded I can deal with this by way of a community payback order as a direct alternative to custody and this will be 160 hours of unpaid work. I also grant the Crown forfeiture motion – including for the scales.’