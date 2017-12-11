Ideas sought for how to improve Oban

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

BID4Oban is now fully up and running for its second term.

We are now working to deliver our business plan by way of a six-monthly rolling operating plan. This will be published in early January on our website.

In preparation for this, BID4Oban is looking for any ideas or quick-fixes that our levy-payers may have to make improvements to the town centre, in particular areas outside the recent improvements made to George Street and Stafford Street.

We continue with the painting of all railings and bollards with the last area to be completed outside the Rockfield Centre. The difference this has made to the town is amazing, with many comments complimenting us on the improvements.

Any business in the town, regardless of its location, can apply for a Business

Improvement Grant. This allows the company to improve the look of their premises and gain funding towards the cost.

Full details are available on our website or by contacting our office.

The BID4Oban Christmas trees have been installed on lampposts around the town at the Corran Halls and hospital roundabouts, Breadalbane Street and Lochavullin Drive. These are entirely funded by BID and use the same brackets used for our fantastic hanging baskets.

Next year it is likely that BID4Oban will facilitate the Christmas lights for the entire town in partnership with local contractors and Argyll and Bute Council.

BID4Oban still wants to recruit additional directors to support in the delivery of our objectives as set out on our business plan. The director roles are advisory, supportive roles to ensure governance of the BID company. Any levy-payers interested in becoming involved should contact us

at our office on Stevenson Street or via our website.