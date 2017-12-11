Dunbeg Christmas craft fair pulls in a crowd

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Dunbeg Primary was a hub of activity on Saturday for the school’s annual Christmas craft fair.

A variety of stalls lined the hall, selling everything from Christmas baubles to next year’s calendars.

Residents and stall-holders alike were entertained by pipers and fuelled by a cuppa and a selection of cakes.

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara, who brought his family along for day, including his dog Hamish, said: ‘We were here last year and had a great time. We said we would definitely be back.

‘It’s a really good school and they do really good work.’