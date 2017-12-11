District news

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Dunbeg

Dunbeg Primary School was the first of only three schools in Argyll and Bute to be given a gold award recognising the achievement of pupils and staff in PE.

The School Sports Awards, run by Sport Scotland, encourages children to live an active life.

Lorna Jackson, from Sports Scotland, said: ‘You are now part of a really special bunch of schools in Scotland. You are the first to get your flag.’

The school won silver last year and was delighted to finally take gold, thanks to the year-long efforts of a pupil-led sports committee, teachers, parent coaches and Active Schools in Argyll.

Principal teacher Nicola Bichard, addressing the assembly room last week, added: ‘We have waited a long time for this. It is all down to your hard work.’

The other primary schools achieving gold status this year are Salen on Mull and Dalintober in Campbeltown.

Loch Lomond

The Home on the Loch restaurant in Arrochar has been taken over by new owners.

The premises, which is surrounded by Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, was on the market for £275,000.

Christie and Co said: ‘The Home on the Loch was sold in excess of the asking price.’

The new owners are Mario Gizzi, Paul Sloan, Tony Conetta and Calum MacLachlainn.

Mario and Tony own the Di Maggio’s chain, which includes the Glasgow-based bar and and restaurant the Anchor Line, among other businesses.

Paul and Calum founded the Diversity Leisure Group in 2006, a pubs and hotels operator based in Oban, which owned the Ranald Hotel, as well as the Waterfront Fishouse.

Rothesay

The multi-million-pound restoration of Rothesay Pavilion is moving forward with the £10.6 million contract for the works being awarded to the main contractor, CBC.

Work on renovating the iconic international modernist building started at the end of November.

Councillor Gary Mulvaney said: ‘As a council, we are determined to make a real difference to the area by bringing both tourists and new jobs to the area and, with our partners, have invested millions of pounds to bring our pavilion back to life.

‘We will be working closely with the main contractor, CBC, to ensure that wherever possible there are opportunities to provide jobs, apprenticeships and support to the local community.’

The grade A-listed building will be transformed into a hub for cultural and community use and is expected to employ more than 30 people and attract over 70,000 visitors per year.

Western Isles

Young people on the Isle of Lewis will have more of a say in decision-making.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s education, sport and children’s services committee is aiming to increase young people’s participation by establishing an Area Youth Forum.

The committee has agreed to launch the forum in order to cater to the community’s needs.

Chairman of the committee, Angus McCormack, said: ‘I am very pleased that we are moving forward with a view to increasing young people’s participation in the decision-making processes.

‘After all many of the decisions we make will affect them. Young people have an important contribution to make to our communities and by increasing their participation I think we will all benefit.

‘It is particularly fitting that we are undertaking this as we approach 2018, which has been designated as the Year of Young People.’

Ardfern and Ormsary

O2 has started work to bring 4G to Ardfern and Ormsary as well as improving 2G and 3G services.

O2 currently offers 4G in more than 16,000 cities, towns and villages across the UK and spends the equivalent of £2 million a day on strengthening its network and increasing its reach.

This comes as the telecommunications company has launched 4G in more than 80 locations across the Highlands and Islands this year, and has plans to add more locations in the coming months.

Connel

A retirement party was held in the Falls of Lora Hotel in Connel earlier this year with all proceeds going towards testicular cancer awareness and battling the disease in Oban.

Peter Barr, Gordon Cowan and Davie MacPherson retired from SSE on June 30 of this year, with a combined 107 (and-a-half) years of service.

Instead of asking for leaving gifts, the three men asked colleagues to donate to testicular cancer awareness and the cancer ward in Oban, raising a total of £1,300 between them.

‘The reason we have picked these two causes for our donations,’ Peter said, ‘is that we are all local to the Oban and Inverarary area, and there are not many families that have not been affected by cancer in one way or another.

‘As three men, testicular cancer is very prominent in all our minds and is also very close to our hearts as Davie’s son has experienced the downside of this illness.

‘We hope that contributing to this cause will in turn help raise awareness of testicular cancer.’

Lerags

Around 70 people gathered at historic Kilbride Kirk, Lerags, on Saturday for the switch on of the Christmas star.

The open day was run by Friends of Kilbride, who asked people to fill out a survey on the day – ‘What does Kilbride mean to you?’

Those who couldn’t make it for the switch-on can fill out the questionnaire online via www.friendsofkilbride.scot

Benderloch-based architect Shauna Cameron has developed a preservation plan which will ensure Kilbride can be safely accessed by coming generations of visitors.

Friends of Kilbride trustees expressed their gratitude for the input of

all those who made it such a happy occasion, and look forward to the

next time.

Grimsay

Ceann na h-Àirigh and Grimsay Post Office will be closed for the Christmas holidays, from Friday December 22 until Monday January 8.

A traditional ceilidh of music and song by local musicians will be held at 7pm on Saturday January 13.

The first Grimsay weekly local produce market next year will be on January 17, and weekly thereafter. In 2018, we will have new opening times of 1pm to 4pm.

The popular Grimsay winter luncheons will be held from noon to 2pm on the following Saturdays in 2018: January 20, February 3 and 17, as well as on March 3 and 17.

Each fortnight local cooks will prepare a hearty and delicious soup and pudding lunch. Everyone is welcome.

Helensburgh

Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s renowned Hill House in Helenburgh is set to be covered in a ‘colossal’ cage.

The National Trust for Scotland plans to build the structure around the building to protect it from the elements.

The home was built between 1902 and 1904 as a ‘home for the future’ by Mackintosh.

He built the dwelling for publisher Walter Blackie. However, the material used allowed water to soak into the building since the day it was built.

The aim of the cage-like structure will be to shelter the house from the West Coast weather and allow a long-term solution to be found.

Simon Skinner, the National Trust for Scotland’s chief executive, said: ‘Not only will the structure allow us to keep the Hill House open to the public while our conservation teams are at work restoring the building to its original condition, it will become accessible to them like never before.

‘Within the enclosure, visitors will be able to climb stairs and gangways for a bird’s eye view of Mackintosh’s masterpiece and to get up close and personal to the genius of his design.

‘As a bonus, visitors can watch the restoration work as it progresses and then turn around to enjoy stunning views out over the Firth of Clyde.’

Islay

The Mactaggart Community Cyber Cafe’s latest addition – Castaways – Port Ellen’s nearly new and craft shop, opened to popular acclaim last month and proved a great alternative to the Black Friday chaos, offering an opportunity to spend for community benefit, according to The Ileach.

Now a survey, designed to solicit the views of the community, is seeking to establish support for future developments, and asking which potential improvements should be considered for the cyber cafe, which celebrates its 20th birthday next year.

Ideas for improvements to the community space so far include: a community cinema, a birthday party space complete with bouncy castle, digital film-making and increasing the regularity of afternoon teas for older people.