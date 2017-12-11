Defibrillators presented to Kinlochleven first responders

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Kinlochleven has three new defibrillators thanks to the fundraising efforts of local residents and businesses.

Peter White and Pam Gowrie from charity Lucky 2B Here presented the equipment to Kinlochleven’s community first responders group last Thursday.

Kinlochleven first responder Katie Small said: ‘Thanks to Lucky2Bhere for presenting the two defibrillators, three cabinets and life support training, and to Marcus and Martine Spence for the donation of a third defibrillator.

‘A huge thank you to all the fundraisers, especially Co-op staff, Keiron and John who shaved their heads, Kinlochleven Community Council, Rotary Club Lochaber, Pre-65 Scottish committee, South Lochaber Bowmen, Heatherlee residents and Kinlochleven High School.’

A number of Kinlochleven residents have completed emergency life support training and it is planned to locate the defibrillators outside the Co-op and the GP’s surgery.

Donation boxes for the first responders group can be found in the MacDonald Hotel and the Highland Getaway. People can also donate to the group online through its Justgiving website.

The group has raised £2,900 of its £3,500 target, so donations are still welcome.