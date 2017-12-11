Competitions launched for Oban Live 2018

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A 10DAYS campaign run by Oban Live came to a grand finale yesterday (Sunday December 10) when it announced Scots Trad Award’s Live Act of the Year, Skipinnish, are to return to the event in June 2018.

This was the last in a series of 10 daily announcements from the festival which takes place June 8 and 9 next year at Mossfield Stadium in Oban. This will be the event’s third consecutive year.

Confirmed Scots Trad acts Blazin’ Fiddles, who celebrate their 20th year in 2018, Heron Valley, Skerryvore and Oban High School Pipe Band, along with one of Ireland’s hottest bands, Hermitage Green, were also among the variety of news posted on the event’s social media channels from December 1. Scottish radio presenter and STV personality Ewen Cameron is to return as the event’s host.

Two competitions were also announced. Oban Unsigned, in association with The Oban Times, a contest for local bands to win a slot at Oban Live, will be making a comeback. The news was announced by 2017 winners, Scottish hip-hop duo K9 Kev and Rory O’B.

Young people from as young as primary one up to S6 have also been invited to submit designs for the event’s merchandise next year. As well as winning the opportunity to see their designs printed on the event’s 2018 T-shirts, the winner will also receive a hamper of tickets and Oban Live goodies. Visit www.obanlive.com/design. Closes March 16, 2018.

More work is going into the event’s Fringe programme for 2018 in association with event partners BID4Oban.

An Oban Live Fringe Partners web page has been launched, inviting the local community to submit their events and special Oban Live weekend offers for the official Fringe programme. Event gates do not open until 4pm, leaving three days for ticket-holders to explore the town of Oban.

Local businesses have been encouraged to get involved in entertaining visitors during their stay by staging events or creating special offers for their shops and businesses in return for promotion in the Fringe marketing campaign. Details at http://obanlive.com/ fringe-businesses/.

More acts for the 2018 event will be announced next year. Tickets are on sale now. Visit www.obanlive.com/tickets.