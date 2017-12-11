Caol pupils release festive Gaelic album

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Pupils at Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Loch Abar (Lochaber Gaelic Primary School) are promoting their new album, Air Oidhche Nollaig, which is available now.

The album is part of a project to raise money for school funds, with partial funding from Bòrd na Gàidhlig, and features new Gaelic Christmas material, produced by famous Scottish traditional musicians.

The CD has been available for pre-order since the start of December but physical copies are now available from the school office or by ordering online at bsgla.co.uk