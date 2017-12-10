Youth fund set up for Western Isles

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Outer Hebrides LEADER 2014-2020 programme has announced the launch of a fund designed to support young people.

The fund is being delivered in partnership with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and the Bridge Community Centre.

The LEADER Youth Fund is available to provide money to projects aimed at supporting young people and youth initiatives. And all decisions on applications are decided upon by young people, through LEADER’s newly established Youth Local Action Group (Youth LAG).

The Youth LAG, who will be responsible for allocating the £100,000 youth fund, is a group of young people aged between 14 to 25. They were recruited through an open call for volunteers, and spaces are still available to be on the Youth LAG.

To apply to the youth fund projects must directly benefit young people and youth initiatives, demonstrating innovative solutions to support community benefit. Funding is available for up to 90 per cent of total eligible project costs with a minimum grant requirement of £1,000. LEADER can support both capital and revenue projects, including new products and services, events, initiatives and creating new networking opportunities.

The Youth LAG will be launching its new fund in January, which will also coincides with Scotland’s Year of Young People, with events taking place throughout the islands so prospective applicants can meet the Youth LAG and also find out more about the fund.

Although launch events are not taking place until January the fund is now officially open and accepting inquiries, with the closing date for application submissions being Wednesday March 7, 2018.

Applicants should go to the LEADER website at www.outerhebridesleader.co.uk.