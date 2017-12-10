Woman injured in USA accident is back in Oban

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Oban woman seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident in the United States has returned home.

Agnes MacKechnie suffered multiple fractures and other injuries during the incident at Hallowe’en in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, while on holiday with her husband, David.

Agnes told The Oban Times today (Sunday December 10): ‘Myself and David are so glad to be in own our home after being away from our family for so long. We’ve missed them all so very much and are really grateful for everyone’s support.’

Her daughter, Karen, spoke today of the family’s delight after being reunited. She said: ‘After spending 40 days in hospital, undergoing operations and treatments in America, my mum and dad are finally home!

‘Myself and my brother Gavin collected them yesterday after they experienced a day’s worth of travelling to bring them home for Christmas.

‘My mum is doing fantastically well, but there is still a long road to recovery with many follow-up appointments and physiotherapy to come.

‘We are so grateful that they are both finally home and still overwhelmed by everyone’s kind support and well wishes we have received during this very difficult time.

‘We would also like to mention how wonderful the staff in Boots were yesterday (Saturday). We had a terrible time trying to get medication for my mum as she was only given enough for the flight home but with one phone call the staff at Boots were able to sort out everything.’