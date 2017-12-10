This week’s walks week 50

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

LOCHABER AND LORN RAMBLERS

The walk leader is to be contacted beforehand for meet up and start times. Car sharing usually possible and people can try before they buy. Further information at www.lochaberandlorn-ramblers.org.uk. Lochaber and Lorn Ramblers Group can be contacted by email on info@lochaberandlorn-ramblers.org.uk.

Thursday December 14

Kinlochleven to Callert

A valley walk between some impressive hills and a descent with grand views across Loch Leven to Glencoe and Ballachulish

Start from the Grey Mare’s Tail CP at NN187622. Head NW along the back street to the B863 and follow it W for 200m. Fork right on to the footpath way-marked WHW and follow it up to a track at 250m alt. Continue W up gradually to the watershed at 330m. 2 Km further on at Lairigmor, NN122640 turn left on to a path, which crosses the Allt na Lairige Mòire and climbs SW up to a col to the W of Mam na Gualainn at NN100623. Descend S down the hillside to reach the road E of Callert House at NN096603. Transport required.

Grade: M; Distance: 11km; Height to climb: 500m; Map(s): LR41, EX384. Meet at N Ballachulish Primary School at 9.10am for start of walk at 9.30. Leader: Graham Innes 01631 562290 or 07767 714503.

Sunday December 17

Glen Fintaig land-slip and Leana Mhor, Glen Gloy

A short walk, rough and steep in places, taking in some interesting post-glacial landforms and affording good views of Glen Roy.

Start at Upper Glenfintaig, NN257887 where limited parking is available. Head E on the track across the River Gloy. It rises up the side of Glen Fintaig and levels at about NN268884, altitude 280m.

Climb N up the steep hillside to explore around the land-slip area (Glenfintaig Cave).Head E to the confluence of two burns at NN275887, cross them and climb SE directly to the summit of Lèana Mhòr at 684m. Descend SW at first, then curving N down to the foot of Glen Fintaig. Cross the Fintaig Water where convenient and regain the track back to the start.

Grade: M+; Distance: 8km; Height to climb: 600m; Map(s): LR34, EX400. Meet at Fort William Woollen Mill at 9.20am for start of walk at 10am. Leader: Trevor Jones 07831 437454.

NEVIS HILLWALKING CLUB

Please see full walk details at www.nevishillwalking.club.

If anyone would like to go out on the walk please contact club secretary Suzanne Theobald on 01397 701783 or email enquiries@nevishillwalking.club.

Saturday December 16

Sgorr Croabh a’Chaorainn, Glenfinnan

Park by the Callop River at NM923792. Take the track S past the power station and farm buildings. The track ends at a small dam after about 2½km. Shortly before the dam, take the footpath forking right and follow it up S to pass through a gate in the fence to reach the foot of the NE ridge of Sgorr Craobh a’Chaorainn at NM915765. Climb the ridge, over the small summit of Meall na Cuartaige, 566m, to reach

the main summit at 775m. Descend N and follow the undulating ridge to Meall Doire na Mnatha, then NE

to Sgorr nan Cearc, 668m. Descend the E ridge to meet the hydro track back in the glen.

Distance: 16km; Height to climb: 1000m. Suggested by Gavin Theobald; coordinated by Liz Stevenson.