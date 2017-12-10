Oban charity fashion show raises £419

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A charity fashion show has raised more than £400 to take disadvantaged children to France.

The event, which took place in M&Co, was organised by HCPT Group 43.

HCPT is an international charity that takes children and young people with a variety of additional needs to Lourdes each year. Each region’s group is responsible for raising the money.

It costs around £1,000 per child and each year around eight children from Oban and the surrounding areas attend.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hcptgroup43