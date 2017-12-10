Fèis Latharna receives almost £1,400 to buy new pipes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban-based Fèis Latharna has been given almost £1,400 to help buy a pair of ‘small pipes’.

The £1,396 grant from the Co-op in Inveraray will allow people to learn the pipes at a fraction of the cost.

Fèis chairman Ewan MacDonald said: ‘We got the news last week and attended a bake sale on Saturday November 25 in Inveraray to raise some further funding, play some tunes and meet with the other local causes who have been awarded funding from the Co-op local community fund, including Strachur and District Piping School and Inveraray and District Pipe Band.

‘The reason for us applying for funding was down to the high demand for learning the small pipes in the area and the purchase cost being too great for many to afford.

‘We rent out small pipes at £7.50 per month to local pupils and this is far more affordable than the purchase cost, which is in excess of £1,000.

‘The funding from the Co-op will allow us to buy one set of small pipes and we will continue to work towards getting funding to buy a second set.’