Tobermory children open revamped village shop
The Co-op has opened a new-look food store in Tobermory following a £1.1 million programme of improvement works.
The store on located on Main Street re-opened on Thursday November 30 with a little help from pupils of Tobermory High School’s primary department who were on hand to cut the ribbon.