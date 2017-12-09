Oban Unsigned will return for Oban Live 2018

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

In association with The Oban Times, talent competition Oban Unsigned is making a comeback for Oban Live 2018.

The return was announced by 2017 winners K9 Kev and Rory O’B on Oban Live’s Facebook page on Monday December 4.

The duo received rave reviews after their crowd-wowing set at Oban Live back in June.

More details on the competition and how to enter to follow early next year.

And a campaign titled #10DAYS, organised by Oban Live, is well under way.

The 10-day campaign, which began December 1 and runs until December 10, includes an announcement each day on the event’s social media channels and a 10 per cent discount on tickets, which are now on sale.

Skerryvore, Heron Valley and Irish band Hermitage Green have all been announced so far for the 2018 line-up with more act and event news to be announced during the campaign.

Hermitage Green are one of Ireland’s hottest bands right now and have played sold out shows around t he country and the UK. Following the release of singles ‘Jenny’ and ‘Quicksand ’ came Save Your Soul, an album that was also steered by the production talents of Philip Magee (The Academic, Kodaline, The Script and Declan O’Rourke). Oban Live will be their first outdoor festival in Scotland.

Nominated for Up and Coming Artist of the year at the weekend’s MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards, the popular Heron Valley are an energetic young folk band whose roots lie in Scottish and Irish traditional music.

Skerryvore, the band behind the whole event, will also take to the Oban Live stage next year, which will also see the release of Skerryvore’s sixth studio album accompanied by a global tour.

Tickets are on sale now at www.obanlive.com/10days. To claim the 10 per cent discount, users must use promotional code 10DAYS. Valid until 11:59pm on December 10.