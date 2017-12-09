New Broadford hospital plans to be showcased

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Preliminary designs for Skye’s new Broadford hospital ‘hub’ will be showcased next week.

The drop-in event, on Wednesday December 13 at Broadford Hotel between 2.30pm and 7.30pm, will be an opportunity to hear about the design, while NHS Highland will be seeking further views on the building, access and use of outdoor space.

Design team members will explain initial design ideas for the new healthcare centre for Skye, Lochalsh and South West Ross on land adjacent to Dr MacKinnon Memorial Hospital.

Hub North Scotland Ltd was appointed by NHS Highland to deliver the new hospital in Broadford and architectural firms Rural Design, based in Portree, and Oberlanders from Edinburgh won the contract for the design. Balfour Beatty was appointed contractor in September 2017.

Tracy Ligema, NHS Highland’s deputy director of operations for north and west and project director for the re-design, said: ‘Approval of the outline business case and the preliminary design are important milestones for the project.’

Hub North Scotland chief executive Michael Padzinksi added: ‘We are extremely pleased to be working with NHS Highland and look forward to developing proposals with local people that will ensure a top-class facility is delivered for Skye, Lochalsh and South West Ross.’