Lochawe kirk hosts third Christmas tree festival

Beautiful St Conan’s Kirk at Lochawe marked the start of Christmas with a weekend-long Christmas tree festival.

Schools, businesses, youth groups and organisations all took a tree along to the kirk, filling it with all different shapes and sizes for the festival, which ran from Friday December 1 to Sunday December 3; opening on Sunday after the monthly service which coincided with the first week of Advent.

More people than ever went along and the kirk was packed on Saturday.

Tarbert Ladies Choir members travelled from across Argyll to perform twice during the afternoon. Friends of St Conan’s organised the event and served hot drinks and cakes throughout. This was the third year the festival has been held and there were more than 40 trees.

The carol service at St Conan’s will be on Christmas Eve and 6pm, everyone is welcome.