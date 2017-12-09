Lochaber Rotary Club enjoy 67th Charter Night

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Almost 70 Rotarians and guests enjoyed Lochaber Rotary Club’s 67th Charter Night dinner at the Alexandra Hotel, Fort William, on Saturday December 2.

Ably chaired by club president Donald McCorkindale, the guest speaker was the modest yet multi-skilled Rosie Curtis who entertained everyone with an absorbing and wide ranging talk.

Rosie, a Kilchoan native, is Scotland’s first female fish farm manager, based at a new sea farm at MacLean’s Nose near the mouth of Loch Sunart. In 2015 she was awarded ‘farm manager of the year’ at the annual Scottish Marine Aquaculture Awards.

On behalf of the club, president Donald thanked Rosie for this insight into fish farming saying: ‘You have shown how a woman in a man’s world can make a difference.’

At the dinner, the Lochaber club awarded its highest accolade to David Robertson from Torlundy. David was club president in 1998. He has chaired all of the club’s committees during his 30-year membership and has been a key figure in the 10-year run of the club’s annual Christmas festival, putting a huge effort into negotiating and organising one of Lochaber’s premier events.

A surprised David was presented with a Paul Harris Fellowship for his exceptional dedication and contribution to the work of the club and to the Lochaber community.

David is only the fourteenth member to be recognised in this way in the club’s 67-year history.

President McCorkindale, in presenting the award on behalf of the club, said that was a great privilege to present you with this mark of appreciation in his year as president.

In response, David thanked the club for this ‘wonderful’ gesture and said he was proud to be a Rotarian.