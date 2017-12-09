Cuan Mor wins Oban Winter Festival’s best-dressed shop window

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

With the final Oban Winter Festival event taking place last Thursday, there’s just one more thing to do – reveal the winner of the best-dressed shop window.

With snow-capped hills featuring McCaig’s Tower, this year’s best window went to Cuan Mor, designed by Niki and Laura Currie.

In collaboration with The Oban Times, residents were asked to vote for their favourite shop window and a random entry was selected to receive an Oban Chocolate Company box of chocolates from editor Susan Windram.

Allan McAlonie was on hand to pick up the chocolates, while Coolio was there to give Niki and Laura a bottle of Prosecco.