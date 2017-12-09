Beneath the surface at SAMS

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Friends and colleagues of the late Prof Graham Shimmield travelled from across the UK to celebrate the life and career of the Scottish Association for Marine Science’s (SAMS) pioneering former director.

Leading marine scientists from around the UK attended the event held last Friday at SAMS, on what would have been Prof Shimmield’s 59 th birthday.

Prof Shimmield, who died on Christmas Eve last year, was at the helm of SAMS between 1996 and 2008 and transformed the institute: doubling the number of staff; developing the BSc and PhD programmes; building a new main laboratory; developing a business incubator for marine biotechnology companies; broadening SAMS research to include Arctic science, biotechnology and social science; and setting up its first commercial subsidiary.

Speakers at the event highlighted Prof Shimmield’s legacy as a scientist, a leader, and an innovator.

Prof Nicholas Owens, the current SAMS Director, explained how Prof Shimmield’s presence was still felt at SAMS and that it was a ‘huge challenge’ to follow in his footsteps.

SAMS President Prof Geoffrey Boulton added: ‘SAMS has lived on a heritage that Graham built and we need to continue that heritage. It seems like Graham is now throwing down a challenge to us to ask what we’re going to do next.’

Prof Shimmield left SAMS for the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences, in Maine, USA, and was the driving force behind a new $33m laboratory.

Prof Willie Wilson, now director at the Sir Alister Hardy Foundation for Ocean Science in Plymouth, worked with Prof Shimmield at Bigelow. He said: ‘I have been a director and worked in various places and I often ask myself, “What would Graham do?”. I think that is testament to his leadership.’

SAMS director Prof Nicholas Owens welcomes Divya David to Dunbeg.

Indian researcher seeks SAMS experience

An Indian marine scientist has come to SAMS for three months to learn more about the changing Arctic region.

Divya David works in the Ocean Sciences Group at India’s National Centre for Antarctic and Ocean Research, part of the Ministry for Earth Sciences.

The group has increased its work on Arctic issues in recent years and Divya contacted SAMS scientist Dr Finlo Cottier in order to learn more about his work.

During her visit, funded by a fellowship jointly awarded by the Partnership for Observation of the Global Oceans (POGO) and the Scientific Committee on Oceanic Research (SCOR), she will explore the physical, biological and chemical interactions between the north Atlantic and Arctic waters.

Divya said she is enjoying experiencing a different climate in Oban but admitted to having brought over some Indian tea to remind her of home.

She has also had requests from home to bring back Oban whisky and chocolate!

Scientists join international Arctic event

SAMS researchers joined First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and other international delegates in addressing the Scotland and the New North forum at Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms.

The recent conference, organised by the Arctic Circle and the Scottish Government, discussed environmental issues, transport, energy solutions and other issues in the face of a changing Arctic region.

SAMS was represented by speakers Prof Mark Inall, who is also director of the Scottish Alliance for Geoscience, Environment and Society (SAGES), and Knowledge Exchange manager Dr Raeanne Miller, who also represented the European-funded Arctic climate project Blue-Action.

Dr Finlo Cottier had an exhibition at the event, promoting SAMS’ leading Arctic science and the education provision on Arctic studies through the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Congratulations, Dr Ruth

Congratulations to student Dr Ruth Paterson on successfully gaining her PhD.

Ruth, who is also a yoga instructor in Oban, has been studying toxic algae in Scottish waters and is supervised by Prof Keith Davidson.

She is pictured with, from left, Prof Davidson; external examiner Dr Nicolas Touzet of the Institute of Technology, Sligo, Ireland; and internal examiner Prof John Day of SAMS.

Ruth was also supervised by Dr David Green of SAMS and Eileen Bresnan and Jean-Pierre Lacaze from Marine Scotland Science.

Postgraduate conference

As an academic partner in the University of the Highlands and Islands, SAMS UHI hosted this year’s UHI postgraduate conference in November, giving the students a chance to learn from each other about a range of subjects and to meet their fellow scholars.

From birds in space to Gaelic poetry, rune graffiti and everything in between, the event demonstrated the diversity of the university partnership.