Angus MacPhail: pride restored as CalMac ship is launched

On November 21, I was privileged to have been invited to the launch of the MV Glen Sannox, the latest ship in the CalMac fleet.

What a pleasure it was to witness the powerful spectacle of a new ship sporting the CalMac colours hitting the water for the first time.

The combination of what that represented for CalMac, for Ferguson Marine and for the ship-building industry of the River Clyde created a melting-pot of pride, of history and hope for the future.

The decline of both the ocean cargo trade and the ship-building industry on the Clyde has been a sad part of Scotland’s history over the past few generations and to see and feel a spark of positivity among the desolation was exhilarating.

I wrote the following ditty in 2014 when the news broke that the Ferguson yard went into administration. Having heard tales my whole life of the cargo and passenger ships loading and unloading up the Broomielaw in the centre of the city and of the great Clyde-built ships sailing the world, it has always struck me with sadness to see the river so empty as it is nowadays.

The Stobcross or, as more widely known, the Finnieston crane stands impotently as a melancholy reminder of the once-rich cargo shipping heritage. The countless shut-down shipyards all along the river have a similar effect on me.

Ferguson Marine Engineering Ltd was saved from probable oblivion through investment by Jim MacColl and his company, Clyde Blowers Capital. The outcome of that investment and what it represented was felt by all who watched the Glen Sannox slide gracefully into the sea for the first time.

The River Clyde

I mourn to see the Finnieston Crane

The river will not be the same,

A change from the days of industrial pride

A quiet has come on the River Clyde.

Both the yards and trading docks

The loading up and the siren clock,

The rushing sound of a city alive

The pulsing beat of a buzzing hive,

A hundred thousand men of grit

Gave life to steel ship after ship.

Through brutal work without reprieve

The river Clyde it ruled the sea.

The work was tough, the men were hard

From Yarrows and from John Brown’s yard,

The Ferguson and Denny Men

Their breed we’ll never see again.

The world’s ways forever move

And change will come as we ‘improve’;

But sorrow comes from what is lost –

We’ll never truly know the cost.

To move the time and mix the men –

Compare them now with others then –

The chiselled men who powered the sea

With polished suits of Pacific Quay.

On a much lighter note, the annual Trad Music Awards delivered, as they always do, a night to remember. Congratulations go to all the winners and nominees.

Though unable to attend because of a prior commitment, we were very lucky to receive the Live Act of the Year award.

However, while very grateful and delighted, we are well aware that the winning and losing should never go to one’s head.

A band is only as good its last song and, as we have a new single being released this Saturday, even a Trad Award is not enough to settle the nerves as we await people’s judgement of Wishing Well.