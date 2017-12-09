Amy follows in footsteps of ‘hero’ Jura Coastguard

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Seventy years after her ‘hero’ grandfather signed up to rescue lives in peril on the Isle of Jura’s wilds and waters, Amy Dunnachie successfully completed her first call-out for Jura’s Coastguard.

Amy, a 24-year-old youth development worker and jeweller raised on the island, finished four weekends of training in Tarbert a fortnight ago to join Jura Coastguard’s 10 volunteers on call.

The team, drawn from the island’s 200-plus inhabitants, faces an average of 30 emergencies each year, ranging from evacuating injured people from Jura’s bens, glens, bays, cliffs and seas, to safeguarding washed up whales or dealing with unexploded bombs.

Amy told The Oban Times: ‘I am really into community stuff. I thought it was quite a meaningful thing to do, for someone who is quite active.’

Amy’s first official emergency came on Thursday when the team was called out to help rescue a stalker injured in the hills miles away from the island’s only road.

She said: ‘The first thing I got was a message saying: “Call-out: a male suspected broken leg”.’

Amy and her boyfriend Grant Rozga, a keen fell-runner who is also a member of Jura Coastguard, were ready to deploy at a moment’s notice. ‘We were like “Go, go, go”!’ she said. ‘I had all my kit in the car waiting. We were first on the scene.’

A helicopter, dispatched when others in the stalking group called for help, was already on its way, and the couple watched it fly overhead to winch the injured man to hospital and safety. She was relieved her first ‘exciting’ day had ended successfully.

Seventy years ago Amy’s grandfather, the late Charlie Maclean, had also faced his first call-out in the Atlantic gales as a young man in the Jura Coastguard. ‘It is a really nice continuation of life on Jura,’ Amy said.

Charlie, the island’s bus driver who died 19 years ago, became the Coastguard station officer for most of his life, earning him an MBE for his service. Just this month the family celebrated the 90th birthday of Charlie’s wife, Nancy, and recalled stories of their life on the island.

‘My uncle Andrew remembers, as a wee boy, a yacht ran aground on Christmas Day,’ Amy said. ‘He thought Santa had crashed his sleigh and his dad was going out to save him. It was a hero moment.’

Charlie and Nancy made headlines in The Oban Times when they married on the island in November 1954 in a double wedding.

Amy’s parents Carolyn and Alec are proud of her carrying on the tradition, as is Nancy herself. ‘She is quite chuffed I am not too girly and full of action,’ Amy said.

Dave Graham, senior coastal operations officer for HM Coastguard, said: ‘The Jura team deal with 20 to 30 incidents each year and they can vary from a medical evacuation by helicopter, to a missing person search, to dealing with abandoned pyrotechnics and ordnance washed up on the shoreline.

‘Our Coastguard rescue officers are specially trained in a diverse range of skills to enable them to operate safely in the remote environment.

‘Amy has recently successfully completed the new entrant core skills course and has returned to Jura to join her team where she will spend the next six months as a probationer consolidating her skills under the direction of the Jura station officer Graeme Lindsay.

‘Amy is joining a close-knit team with a long history on the island and she will make a fantastic addition to an already effective team.’