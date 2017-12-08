What’s on in Lochaber

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Music Shed Community Choir is staging a Christmas concert on Saturday December 9 at St Mary’s Church, Glencoe, at 2.30pm. Everyone welcome. Donations in aid of St Mary’s.

A Christmas Festival is to be held at the Old Pines Hotel, Spean Bridge, on Saturday December 9 in aid of Marie Curie. Highlights at the event, from 1pm to 5pm, include local producers and crafts, beer tasting, carol singers, live music, tea, coffee and mince pies.

Kilmallie Community Centre, Corpach, is holding a Christmas fair on Saturday December 9 from 11am to 3pm. There will be a variety of stalls including meat, home-grown vegetables, candles, jewellery and knitted crafts. Soup, cakes and refreshments will also be on offer. To book a table, which costs £8, contact the centre manager on 01397 600111. All proceeds will go towards the upgrading of Kilmallie Community Centre.

Don your Santa hat and walk, jog or run 5k on Saturday December 9 in the Mallaig Pool and Leisure Santa Dash. The event starts from Morar train station at 11.30am and will finish at the Steam Inn, Mallaig. The dash will be followed by mulled wine, mince pies and a 50/50 raffle draw. To enter, collect an entry form from Mallaig Leisure Centre. There is no entrance fee. Donations will go towards the centre’s refurbishment programme.

There will be a bottle stall in Caol Co-op on Sunday December 10 from 11am in aid of the local food bank. Bottle donations can still be handed in. Call 07429 485452 for details.

Staff and volunteer members from Caol-based Lochaber Sensory Care (LSC) for sight and hearing support will be visiting Ardnamurchan on Monday December 11. The outreach team will be at Acharacle Medical Centre from 10.30am to 11.30am and at Strontian Surgery from 12.30pm to 1.30pm to offer help and advice to anyone living with sight or hearing loss. The LSC representatives will also supply NHS hearing aid batteries and re-tube and maintain hearing aids.

Lochaber residents are being urged to give blood at the Nevis Centre, Fort William, on Wednesday December 13. There are two sessions: 1.30pm to 4pm and 5pm to 7.15pm. Bookings must be made by 4pm on Tuesday December 12. To book an appointment call 03459 090999.

Kilmallie Singers’ annual Christmas concert is on Saturday December 16 in Duncansburgh MacIntosh Church at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £5 for adults, concessions £4, children £1, are available at the church door on the evening or from choir members.