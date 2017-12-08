Santa is on his way to Oban

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

I’m so excited! Christmas is nearly here and – don’t tell anyone – but I get to be an elf and help Santa on Saturday, writes Oban town ambassador Kay McDonald.

Oban and Lorn Lions are hosting Santa this Saturday and next from 11am till 4pm in Airds Crescent, just beside the TSB. I’m hoping to see lots of excited wee faces and lots of adults with hankies and cameras.

There is nothing like a child’s face when they see Santa. Lots of them don’t

know whether to laugh or cry, and sometimes the adults aren’t much better.

Another highlight of this weekend is Spotlight Theatre in the Corran Halls with Rapunzel. I can’t wait to see what they make of it: they always manage a wee twist on the classic fairy tales and lots of laughs.

The cinema is also really good just now with a National Theatre performance of Young Marx. Justice League and A Son of Bigfoot for the young and young at heart and two great comedies, with A Bad Mom’s Christmas and Daddy’s Home 2 as well as a craft sale during the day on Saturday. It’s all go up there.

I hope you’re all enjoying the beautiful Christmas shop windows around the town, they’re spectacular this year and more shops than ever have entered into the spirit of things.

Oban is looking beautiful just now with all the coloured lights and sparkles. She’s just like someone dressed up for a special occasion.

Last week’s photo was of a lamppost in Gibraltar Street. It’s a lovely wee area which just needs a wee bit TLC to make it a feature.

This week’s photo is at the other end of the town again and worth a wee walk to see if you can spot it.