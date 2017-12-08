Oban High School Pipe Band to play at Oban Live this year

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban Live announced that Oban High School Pipe band will perform at at next year’s festival following their success this year.

This news comes as part of Oban Live’s 10-day campaign, which sees the festival declare one act every day for 10 days, with the OHS Pipe Band being the sixth announcement.

Other bands playing will be Skerryvore, Heron Valley and Hermitage Green.

Also announced was that the Oban Unsigned competition will be back for another year, in collaboration with The Oban Times.

Throughout the campaign, which runs until December 10, people will receive a 10 per cent discount on tickets – they will be going back on sale at full price from December 11.

Oban Live 2018 festival will take place on June 8 and 9.