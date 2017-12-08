Oban community again put its ‘trust’ in the Trust

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Following the presentation of a special resolution to change the legal status of Oban Communities Trust (OCT) to become what is commonly known as a community benefit society, the community again put its ‘trust’ in the Trust at OCT’s annual general meeting last week.

Wednesday evening’s meeting, held in the Rockfield Centre’s community hut, heard the change in status would enable OCT to fundraise through the issue of community shares and follow a growing number of community enterprises raising investment capital through a community share offer.

Guest speaker James Hilder – a consultant and director of his local community development trust at Strontian, who has had a long involvement with Mull and Iona Community Trust helping establish several new social enterprises – shared his experience and knowledge of the benefits of community shares at the meeting.

He outlined details of the successful Garmony Hydro project on Mull run by community benefit society Green Energy Mull and the fundraising for a new primary school at Strontian, both of which he has been closely involved with. As well as many others, these projects continue to successfully benefit their communities.

OCT will now move to become Oban Community Benefit Society with support from Community Shares Scotland with a share offer to be launched in the spring of 2018.

As well as community shares, OCT has an ongoing programme of grant applications to help raise the target amount of £3.2 million for the development of the main building.

A full house at the AGM heard chairman Gordon McNab thank the board of directors and project facilitator Eleanor MacKinnon for overseeing the project operation and future plans, the design team led by Andrew Pinkerton and the full Rockfield Centre team for their unstinting work over the past year running a diverse range of activities from the community huts.

The arts and culture programme co-ordinated by Rhona Dougall moves from strength to strength with regular activity. The successful heritage projects include the Oban Playmap, supported by Cori Princell and printed by The Oban Times, to the current project Journeys to the Little Bay supported by Jamie Yates.

Gordon McNab said: ‘From use as a meeting place for many organisations, work space and for a wide range of health and wellbeing classes, popular regulars such as the monthly Scratch Choir, Let’s Make a Scene events and the Oban Fiddle Group, to the weekly Under the Skin camera club, song-writing group and all the other events held here, it has been an incredibly busy year with 12,000 people using the huts during this term.

‘We remain true to our original ethos of the four themes outlined by the community for the development of the Rockfield Centre – history and heritage, arts and culture, education and enterprise, and community wellbeing. The importance of the centre to the community is no better outlined than in the social impact report prepared for the past year which is available to read on our website.’

He added: ‘We have a small but amazing team driven by the community and we thank everyone for their support and belief in the project. The Rockfield Centre will be a beacon of hope to Oban and Argyll, with a wider collaboration both nationally and internationally.

‘We have always done things differently at the Rockfield Centre and we will continue to do this and succeed in securing the funding to get the doors of the main building open for the community once again.’

Information on all the Rockfield Centre news and events is available through www.therockfieldcentre.org.uk and on the centre’s Facebook page.