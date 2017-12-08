Lochaber High pupil named best Gaelic debater

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Lochaber High School pupil was named best debater at 2017 National Gaelic Schools Debate final at the Scottish Parliament last Wednesday.

A lively debate was heard with Claire Frances MacNeil and Iain Gillies from Lochaber High School going up against John Alasdair Bain and Calum Maclennan from The Nicolson Institute in Stornoway.

Although the Lochaber team finished second, with the trophy going to Stornoway, Claire was presented with the best debater award by Marion MacKinnon from the BBC’s Gaelic team.

Claire has enjoyed a successful 2017 as she adds this award to the two trophies she won at the 2017 Lochaber Mòd in October for Gaelic singing.