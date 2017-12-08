IJB begs for £1m to halt spiralling waiting times

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The number of people in Argyll and Bute who haven’t received an outpatient appointment within the 12-week waiting period is set to increase by 320 per cent, new figures reveal.

There were 1,120 ‘breaches’ in 2016/17, up from 532 the previous year, and it is forecast to rise again threefold to 4,719 in 2017/18, a meeting of the Integration Joint Board (IJB) of the Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership heard on November 29.

If this continues without investment, people could be waiting 26 weeks from September 2017 for some specialities. The IJB noted further breaches are likely without funding and a service redesign.

The board said it was ‘inequitable and unacceptable the £3.2 million allocated to the NHS Highland board should be only spent on the Highland council population’.

It directed its chief executive to write to the NHS Highland board requesting the ‘NRAC allocation of funding (£925,000) be released to Argyll and Bute’.

The IJB began this year facing a budget gap of £2 million, but its projection has jumped to £3.4 million ‘due to ongoing overspends for locums/agency staff [and] overspends in social care services’.

Its financial recovery plan had to be updated with further savings to ‘ensure’ a balanced budget for March 2017-18, but if the savings are not achieved, the overspend threatens to roll into 2018-19, swelling next year’s budget gap from £9.1 million to £11.4 million.

NHS Highland’s chief financial officer Caroline Whyte told the meeting that ‘based on current estimates there potentially may be £18.7 million of service changes required to be delivered in 2018-19. This would be very challenging to deliver’.