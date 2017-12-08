Highland group welcomes decision not to end charitable relief

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Highland Council and High Life Highland (HLH) have welcomed the decision not to end charity relief for the Highland organisation.

It was announced this week the Scottish Government will not be accepting the recommendation of the Barclay Review to end charity relief from non-domestic rates.

HLH chief executive Ian Murray said: ‘I am very pleased the Scottish Government has decided not to accept the Barclay recommendations associated with organisations such as HLH. The charity already contributes to national initiatives such as preventative health, obesity and social isolation. We look forward to a positive working relationship with the government on these and other important priorities.’

Highland Council established HLH in 2011 to operate its leisure and cultural services. Its charitable status allows it to generate income through a number of its services, which develop and promote opportunities in culture, learning, sport, leisure, health and well-being throughout the Highlands.

Highland Council leader Margaret Davidson added: ‘The removal of non domestic rates exemptions would have resulted in an additional bill of £1.8m a year and would have had a very severe impact on Highland services when taken against an already challenging financial backdrop of reducing funding.’