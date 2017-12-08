At Random with Martin Laing week 49

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Truly amazing sporting achievement

Oban Lorne Ladies rugby team have most definitely been setting the heather alight this season … with an astonishing achievement.

The girls have been smashing opponents week in and week out in BT Women’s National League 2 to establish what must be a world rugby record.

Not only have Oban Lorne Ladies won every match they have played, they are yet to concede a single point. Indeed, their worst result to date this season was the 53-0 hammering of Kelso Ladies on Sunday November 2. Their best score was a 105-0 drubbing of the hapless women from Helensburgh.

Now, I’ve heard some rather unkind comments about the quality of opposition faced by the Oban girls, but that misses the point entirely for me.

They play in the Scottish Rugby Union BT division they are in and can only face the teams scheduled by the league fixture list.

The league table shows the amazing stats of six matches played, six victories, 457 points scored and zero points conceded.

Way to go, girls!

If any other young women are interested in becoming part of this success story, the team are always looking for new faces. The ladies train on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6pm to 7pm, with information about this typically shared on their Facebook page ‘Oban Lorne Ladies Rugby Club’.

Mystery over Hitler in the Highlands

We had an intriguing headline a few weeks ago which read: ‘Did Hitler visit Argyll?’

It was above a typically erudite feature by Iain Thornber, in which he described the persistent rumours – to this day -that the Nazi leader visited the island Inch Kenneth and was attending, incognito, a wedding in Tobermory in 1938.

Iain wrote: ‘I have heard these tales from so many different sources, that I am beginning to wonder if somewhere among rumour and speculation they may contain a grain of truth.

‘If Hitler set foot on Inch Kenneth, it can only have been to visit Unity, the daughter of David and Sydney Mitford (Lord and Lady Redesdale), who bought the island in 1938. The Mitford family were followers of the fascist movement and among Hitler’s greatest admirers in the UK.’

Iain went on to write: ‘Less well-known perhaps is the number of high-ranking German officers and their friends who travelled with ease between Germany and Scotland to enjoy fishing and stalking prior to the war.

‘Arthur Nall-Cain, the 2nd Lord Brocket, bought the 62,000-acre Knoydart estate in the 1930s where he entertained members of the Anglo-German Fellowship. So close was he to the German cause that he was invited to Hitler’s 50th birthday party.’

Now, on the back of that splendid Morvern Lines article, Iain has emailed me to say : ‘I have had a lot of comment re the Hitler piece and two correspondents who, independent of each other, told me that Hitler had visited Knoydart in 1933, coming ashore from a yacht to stay with the Brockets. Who knows? It’s all very intriguing!’

Does anyone have any more information?

Good luck to new Oban business

It is always pleasing to see new businesses start up in Oban and its surrounding area.

Nothing, after all, shows quite as much confidence in the local economy as a budding entrepreneur who thinks they have identified a gap in a market and have the belief to invest their hard-earned cash in an idea they hope will succeed.

So I extend the best of wishes to a young lady friend of mine who on Saturday opened her new enterprise, a makeup and beauty bar called Oro Rosa in Oban’s High Street.

Natalie Pacitti has spent the past few weeks preparing her new business for its big opening event, which was held on Friday ahead of trading starting officially on Saturday.

I hope she is a roaring success.