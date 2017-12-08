Ardnamurchan High’s maths magic wins top title

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Ardnamurchan high made history when it beat 69 other schools from across Scotland to become the first Highland school in living memory to win the prestigious Scottish Mathematical Council Enterprising Mathematics in Scotland final.

A total of 70 schools in Scotland, including fee-paying and state schools, spent an intensive day last week solving puzzles and mathematical conundrums, and Ardnamurchan triumphed.

This is a huge achievement for such a small school and congratulations go to team members Bethan White, Dugald MacIntyre, Alistair Tait and Ben Gregg.