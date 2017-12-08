Applecross school wins national recycling challenge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Applecross Primary School has won a national recycling challenge.

The school won the Community Resources Network Scotland ‘Re-use versus Recycle’ challenge for their fantastically humorous silent commercial, in vintage black and white comedy style, which displayed examples of items that can be re-used and recycled.

Head teacher Robert Gill said: ‘I am so proud of our pupils. This was a great opportunity for them, learning about the environment and how we can re-use and recycle.

‘I would like to thank our teacher Tom O’Halloran for all his hard work alongside the children in developing their skills in planning, filming and editing such a creative piece of work.’