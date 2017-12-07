Portree Primary School strikes second gold sport award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Portree Primary School has won its second Gold School Sport Award from sportscotland.

As part of the school’s celebrations last week, the Camanachd Association’s Regional Development Manager East Ronald Ross visited and led shinty training for pupils. All coaches and volunteers were the invited to share a celebratory cake ahead of the award presentation to the whole school.

Vice chairman of Highland Council’s People Committee and former Portree Primary School head teacher Councillor John Finlayson, who was instrumental in establishing sport at Portree primary, was invited to speak and congratulated the school.

He said: ‘It is great to see Portree Primary School again leading the way. It was the first school in the Highlands and Islands to receive a Gold School Sport Award and is now the first school to be re-accredited with a Gold Award.

‘This award again confirms the great support the school gets from the local community and the dedication of staff, parents, coaches and community members to ensure all Portree pupils have opportunities to develop healthy life styles and sporting skills and attitudes.’

Portree Primary School’s head teacher Sara Matheson said everyone at the school was delighted.

‘Thanks to the dedication of coaches, parents and volunteers, our pupils have access to more than 40 extra-curricular activities each week,’ she said.

‘With support from Active Schools, pupils have become young leaders themselves and have engaged their peers in games and dance.

‘All of these experiences offer invaluable opportunities for our young people to achieve and succeed beyond the classroom and to develop skills and a passion for activities that will stay with them beyond their primary school years.’

