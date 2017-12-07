Police files with Sergeant Iain MacNicol week 49

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Drunk driver

At about 10.30pm on Monday November 27, at the Halfway House filling station at Pennyfuir, a car was stopped and the 26-year-old woman who was driving was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol. The woman was charged with the offence and a report has been

submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Assault

At about 10.20am on Tuesday November 28, a woman allegedly assaulted another woman at the Atlantis Leisure Centre in Oban. Subsequently, a 30-year-old woman traced and charged with assault. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Careless driving

At about 5.40pm on Thursday November 30, on the A828 near Benderloch, a collision occurred between a Fiat Panda and a Mercedes van. Subsequently, two men, aged 42 and 80, were charged with careless driving. The van driver suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Speeding motorist

At about 12.30pm on Saturday December 2, on the A85, near Arrivain, Tyndrum, a motorist was stopped for exceeding the speed limit. The driver, a man (33), was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Vehicle unattended

At about 7.25pm on Saturday December 2, in Tesco car park in Oban, a vehicle was allegedly left unattended with the engine running. The driver, a man aged 26, was traced within the store and charged with the offence. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Witness appeal

At about 6.40pm on Saturday December 2, a man allegedly assaulted another man in Miller Road, Oban. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.

Driver charged

At about 9.15pm on Saturday December 2, on the A816, near Kilmore, a car was stopped and the 29-year-old man who was driving was found not to be using any eye correction (glasses or contact lenses) as required under his driving licence conditions. The man was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Drunk driver

At about 11.55pm on Saturday December 2, in Argyll Street, Oban, a car was stopped and the 27-year-old man who was driving was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol. The man was charged and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Vehicle damaged

Between 2pm on Saturday December 2 and 11am on Sunday December 3, in a car park at Millpark Place, Oban, a black Ford Fiesta was damaged by having its bodywork scratched. Police are investigating and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.

Dangerous driving

At about 12.30pm on Sunday December 3, on the A85, west of Tyndrum, a motorcyclist was stopped for dangerously exceeding the speed limit. The rider, a man aged 54, was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

If any member of the public has information in relation to the above, or to any incident, they can contact their local police office on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.