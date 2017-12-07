Nikki proves Oban’s Got Talent

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Singer Nikki Warham triumphed at the Oban’s Got Talent contest at Dunstaffnage Marina on Saturday night, which raised hundreds of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Relief.

The competition, run by The Wide Mouthed Frog, boasts a first prize of a two-hour recording session in a Glasgow studio, with all travel and accommodation provided.

The 25-year-old mum of two, and soon three, sang Etta James’s At Last in the first round, Perfect by Ed Sheeran in the second, and then Make You Feel My Love by Adele to clinch victory, finishing on KT Tunstall’s Black Horse and the Cherry Tree for the crowd.

The former Oban High School pupil, who now lives in North Connel, was a regular on the Lorne’s open mic circuit, but had only sung once, last December, since her first child David was born four years ago, and was nervous about returning to the stage.

‘I cancelled five days prior because I lost my voice entirely,’ she said. ‘I was trying to get it back. By the afternoon I really wanted to give it a go.’

After her win, she added: ‘I was really pleased, as I had not sung in so long. There were lots of people there. It has given me my confidence back.’

Last year the restaurant held a charity event for Alzheimer’s Research UK, and this year’s event raised more than £300 for Macmillan Cancer Relief.