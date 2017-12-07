Manchester attack might have been prevented, report determines

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Manchester Arena attack that killed 22 people – including a girl from Barra – might have been prevented if different measures were taken, an official report has determined.

In the months leading up to the attack on May 22, which also injured Barra teenager Laura MacIntyre , MI5 received intelligence about the would-be suicide bomber Salman Abedi, ‘whose significance was not fully appreciated at the time’, states David Anderson QC, who wrote the report.

This intelligence was not linked to terrorism, but to criminality.

‘In retrospect, the intelligence can be seen to have been highly relevant to the planned attack,’ the report reads.

Mr Anderson said: ‘It is not the purpose of the internal reviews, or of this report, to cast or apportion blame. But though investigative actions were for the most part sound, many learning points have emerged

‘It is conceivable that the Manchester attack in particular might have been averted had the cards fallen differently.’

The report, which was submitted to the Home Secretary on November 2, covered the attacks at Manchester, Westminster, London Bridge and Finsbury Park.

Mr Anderson said: ‘The excellent recent record of MI5 and the police in defending the UK from terrorist attack came to a brutal end this year at Westminster, Manchester Arena, London Bridge and Finsbury Park.

‘Despite elevated threat levels, the fundamentals are sound and the great majority of attacks continue to be thwarted. But the shock of these incidents has prompted intensive reflection and a commitment to significant change.

‘In particular, MI5 and the police have identified the need to use data more effectively, to share knowledge more widely, to improve their own collaboration and to assess and investigate terrorist threats on a uniform basis, whatever the ideology that inspires them.

‘No free society can offer immunity from terrorism, or any other kind of crime. But if properly implemented and supervised, the 126 recommendations in these internal reviews will strengthen the hand of the security services, without compromising the strong legal and ethical framework within which they work.’

This news comes after Sir Paul McCartney donated a special edition box set of Beatles music and memorabilia to be auctioned in aid of the Barra girls’ families.

The two teenagers from Castlebay, Laura MacIntyre and Eilidh MacLeod, were attending an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May, when a bomb was detonated, killing 22 people.

One of the victims was 14-year-old Eilidh, while Laura suffered severe injuries to her hands and legs.

Laura returned home at the end of August and is now back in school.

Sir Paul McCartney’s Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band collection is to be auctioned by Bonhams.

The former Beatle has said he will peronsalise the collection to the winning bidder.

The auction will take place on December 13.

The donation was welcomed by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar councillor Donald Manford.

He said: ‘I think it’s a marvellous tribute and it brings the opportunity for so many to show the love and concern they have for all that has happened to the young girls and their families.’