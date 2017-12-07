Lord Minginish delivers Sir Iain Noble Memorial Lecture

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The sixth Sir Iain Noble Memorial Lecture was delivered by Lord Minginish, Roddy John MacLeod, at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig (SMO) on Tuesday November 14.

Lord Minginish delivered a detailed and fascinating talk on crofting legislation, making particular reference to the work of Fearann Eilean Iarmain.

On delivering the lecture, Lord Minginish, Roddy John MacLeod, said: ‘It was a great honour to be asked to deliver the Iain Noble Memorial Lecture. As Iain was himself a landlord of a crofting estate, I thought it appropriate to talk about the history of crofting legislation, especially at a time when there are proposals for change. As I said in my lecture, we sadly cannot know what changes Iain himself would wish to make.’

As part of the evening’s proceedings, Skye’s Young Gaelic Person of the Year award was presented to Martin MacLure from Aird in South Skye for his contribution to the use and promotion of Gaelic. Martin is the college’s short courses manager and this is the second time the award has gone to a member of staff at SMO.

Martin said: ‘It is great Urras an Eilein are supporting young people from the island who are interested in and working in Gaelic and I hope this will encourage other young Gaelic speakers to maintain the language.’

Left to right: Dr Angus MacDonald, John Norman Macleod, Lady Lucilla Noble, Lord Minginish, Boyd Robertson, Calum Graham and Murdo Beaton. NO F49 Sabhal Lecture 01