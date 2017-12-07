Getting festive at Oban’s Rockfield Centre

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Festive family fun is happening this weekend at the Rockfield Centre.

A wreath-making workshop kicks off at 2pm on Saturday December 9 and is on until 4.30pm, while Sunday sees more festive craft making at the festive family drop-in between noon and 4pm.

But before that, tomorrow (Friday December 8) is an Inspired? family activity ideas session from 11am to 4pm, giving everyone the chance to have input on ideas for activities through the centre.

The popular monthly Blether Session will focus on Christmas in Oban on Friday December 15 from 2pm to 4pm. Go along and have a chat and a cup of tea and talk about memories of Christmas in the town.

Later that evening, the Scratch Choir meets at 6pm and the Craftwork Makers meet up on Sunday December 17 for the annual craftmakers’ get-together before Christmas.