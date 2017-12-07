Caroline cuts power to 800 homes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Almost 800 homes are without power as 85mph winds hit the West Coast during Storm Caroline.

Dervaig Primary School on Mull was forced to close today due to a power cut, and high winds also shut Bunessan Primary School on the island for the day.

CalMac has also cancelled ferries today between Oban and Mull, Coll and Tiree, Fionnphort to Iona, Tarbert and Lochranza, Eriskay and Barra, Ullapool and Stornway, Berneray and Leverburgh, and Mallaig to Armadale and the Small Isles.

Extreme weather also suspended trains today between Glasgow Queen Street and Oban, Fort William and Mallaig, as well as Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh.

ScotRail said late on Thursday afternoon that some services have resumed on the West Highland line, but those between Inverness and Wick/Thurso, and Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh remain suspended until further notice due to high winds.

Power has been restored to more than 3,900 customers of Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), mainly on the Western Isles and north-west Highlands, with around 780 homes currently without power as of noon today.

As forecast, gale-force winds reached the Western Isles from the early hours of this morning, but the full impact has not yet been felt across the region, and it is expected there will be further faults throughout the day as the weather front continues to track across the north Highlands, into the Moray Firth and up to Orkney.

Winds are expected to peak between noon and 6pm this evening with gusts of 70mph to 95mph forecast. Shetland is expected to feel the full force of Storm Caroline from midnight tonight through to lunchtime on Friday.

All schools and nurseries in Lewis, Harris and Uist were closed today as a precaution, but Western Isles Council intends to open them tomorrow (Friday), and any decision by Argyll and Bute Council will be posted on its website.

SSEN is asking its customers to be prepared for the possibility of disruption to supplies. SSEN is also encouraging its customers not to approach any damage to its equipment and instead, report it to SSEN by calling 105 and engineers will investigate as soon as possible.