Tobermory fisherman tried to push man’s head down toilet

A Tobermory fisherman was found in the gents of hotel in the island village, putting a headlock on a man and trying to push his victim’s head down a toilet.

Jamie MacLean, 21, believed that the man had punched his brother, Sheriff Patrick Hughes was told on Tuesday at Oban Sheriff Court. He admitted the offence, which happened on July 9.

Procurator fiscal Eoin McGinty said: ‘For no apparent excuse, MacLean approached the complainer, grabbed him and pushed him into the nearby toilet.’

MacLean’s defence agent said: ‘During the evening his brother said that the complainer had hit him.’

Sheriff Hughes told MacLean: ‘This is an appalling thing to do to someone else, even if you thought you had provocation.’

The sheriff deferred sentence for four months for MacLean to prove he could be of good behaviour.