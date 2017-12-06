Oban trains cancelled tomorrow in preparation for Storm Caroline

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Residents of Argyll and the Highlands and Islands have been warned to expect travel and other disruption as Storm Caroline arrives overnight.

Trains on the Oban/Fort William to Glasgow line have been cancelled tomorrow (Thursday December 7) due to the forecast high winds.

ScotRail has confirmed the news and CalMac has issued a weather warning in the face of Storm Caroline battering the region.

The Met Office has issued a yellow ‘be aware’ warning for Scotland between 8am and 11.55pm on Thursday.

It is likely that severe disruption will affect a significant number of routes and several sailings have already been cancelled as winds of up to 80mph have been forecast.

CalMac commercial director Graeme Macfarlan said: ‘With Storm Caroline expected to see winds gusting to 70mph across the north of Scotland tomorrow, disruption to ferry services is a high possibility.

‘We would urge passengers who need to travel to allow extra time for their journey and to keep track of the status of their sailings on the website before setting out on their journeys.

‘Passengers also have the option of signing up for our text service to get the very latest service updates via their phone.’

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) remains on yellow alert in preparation for high winds, snow and lightning forecast to impact the north of Scotland.

SSEN’s director of customer operations, Dale Cargill, said: ‘Our established resilience plans are in place, with additional frontline teams, support staff, equipment and welfare facilities being mobilised in the areas expected to be impacted.

‘I would like to reassure our customers that we are well prepared and resourced to respond promptly to any damage to our network, where it is safe to do so.

‘If any of our customers do experience a power cut, or have any concerns about a vulnerable family member or community member, I would encourage them to please call us on the national power cut emergency number, 105.’