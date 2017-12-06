Ex-detective jailed at Oban Sheriff Court

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A former detective and undercover operative with Greater Manchester Police was given a month-long prison sentence when he appeared before Oban Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Andrew Fruish, 46, from Glasgow, had previously appeared for sentencing at Campbeltown Sheriff Court after pleading guilty, on May 12, to one charge of assault at Campbeltown’s Tesco store on May 2.

Sentence had been deferred for a social work report, which never materialised because Fruish refused to cooperate.

When Fruish next appeared in court, the sheriff made an order that his full address should not be published, because of his work with the police.

Sheriff Patrick Hughes heard excuses from Fruish about why he had not attended meetings with social workers.

Fruish claimed he could not attend on November 10 because he had been detained under the Mental Health Act. Sheriff Hughes asked about other appointments on November 2 and 7 and Fruish said he had cancelled.

Sentence was further deferred until December 5 with Fruish remanded in custody after calling the sheriff an a******e and struggling with officers

When Fruish appeared before Oban Sheriff Court on Tuesday for sentencing, he refused to stand when Sheriff Patrick Hughes addressed him and refused to answer any questions.

‘There is no community justice and social work report, the reason being you have declined to answer any questions. Is there anything you would like to say to explain that?’ said Sheriff Patrick Hughes. Fruish remained silent.

He also remained silent when the sheriff asked: ‘Is there anything you would like to say on your behalf why sentence in this matter should be held to the minimum? Is there anything you would like to say regarding your present circumstances?’

The sheriff sentenced Fruish to a month in prison, backdated to when he was taken into custody on November 16, saying: ‘This is your fourth crime of violence.’